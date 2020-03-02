StockMarketWire.com - Software company Sage said it had agreed to sell its Brazilian assets to local management for up to £10m.
The acquisition sum included a £1m payment plus deferred consideration of up to £9m.
Sage said it expected to record a non-cash loss of £15m, of which £11m reflected the reclassification of foreign exchange losses.
The transaction was expected to complete within the next two months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
