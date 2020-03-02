StockMarketWire.com - Communications and radio frequency solutions group MTI Wireless Edge posted a 29% rise in annual profit, as it boosted sales and margins.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to $3.4m, up from $2.7m on-year, as revenue rose 13% to $40.0m.
The company declared a full-year dividend of 2c per share, up 33% on-year.
MTI Wireless Edge said it had experienced good demand for its solutions across multiple geographies and sectors.
'This is an excellent result for 2019 and we are well placed for 2020,' chief executive Moni Borovitz said.
'Our business is diversified across several markets with a core focus on providing radio frequency solutions.'
'We will continue to seek to expand through a mix of acquisition led and organic growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
