StockMarketWire.com - Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway said it would take legal action against Delivery Hero for violating the terms of a standstill undertaking that prevented the latter from increasing its stake in the company.
The standstill was agreed after Takeaway.com bought Delivery hero's German business last year.
By entering into the forward share purchase and equity collar transaction it announced on 12 February, Delivery Hero had failed to comply with its standstill undertaking under a previous relationship agreement, the company said.
'Takeaway.com regrets that it now needs to initiate arbitration proceedings with the International Chamber of Commerce to enforce Delivery Hero's standstill undertaking. It will inform the market about the outcome in due course, it added.
At 8:35am: [LON:JET] Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. share price was +175p at 6990p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
