StockMarketWire.com - Gaming operator Gamesys said it had made a 'significant' £40m payment on its debt.

The paydown represented more than 15% of the company's outstanding debt in sterling and was approximately 7% of total outstanding debt, including its euro tranche.

'As we've stated previously, a key strategic goal for the board is to have our long-term leverage ratio in-line with our peers, which is currently in the range of 1-to-2 times adjusted earnings (EBITDA),' said Keith Laslop, chief financial officer.


At 8:52am: [LON:GYS] share price was +24p at 731p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com