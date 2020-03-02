StockMarketWire.com - Gaming operator Gamesys said it had made a 'significant' £40m payment on its debt.
The paydown represented more than 15% of the company's outstanding debt in sterling and was approximately 7% of total outstanding debt, including its euro tranche.
'As we've stated previously, a key strategic goal for the board is to have our long-term leverage ratio in-line with our peers, which is currently in the range of 1-to-2 times adjusted earnings (EBITDA),' said Keith Laslop, chief financial officer.
At 8:52am: [LON:GYS] share price was +24p at 731p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
