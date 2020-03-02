StockMarketWire.com - Induction Healthcare said Hugo Stephenson, current interim head of product and development would take on the executive role of CEO, replacing Ibs Mahmood, who was set for the newly formed role of chief business officer.
The newly formed role would focus more on the execution of the company's buy-and-build strategy and corporate development. The company also announced that Shelley Fraser, previously interim chief financial officer, had now been appointed to the CFO role on a permanent basis.
At 9:24am: [LON:INHC] share price was 0p at 91p
