StockMarketWire.com - Video advertising company Tremor International said it had appointed Yaniv Carmi to a new chief operating officer role.
Carmi was currently the company's chief financial officer and had been replaced in that role by Sagi Niri.
Tremor said the change reflected its transformation into a high-growth video advertising business, inclusive of the integration of RhythmOne.
Niri had previous been chief executive of office-as-a-service company Labs and CFO of its parent company LabTech Investments.
At 9:31am: [LON:TRMR] Tremor International LTD share price was +4p at 169p
