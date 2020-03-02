StockMarketWire.com - Real estate agency Foxtons said it had acquired London Stone Properties and its subsidiary company London Stone Property Sales from its owner and founder Hilary Stone for £2.2m.
London Stone, an independent estate agent, was primarily focussed on lettings and property management based in Woolwich, London.
Foxtons said it believed the acquisition would fit well with its existing business model and branch network due to 'the high level of customer service and strong growth in landlords that London Stone has demonstrated over a number of years.'
Under the terms of the deal, Foxtons paid £2.2m, on a cash and debt free basis, of which £0.2m was deferred for a period of 12 months.
London Stone's revenue and pre-tax profit before were £1.5m and £0.7m respectively.
At 9:35am: [LON:FOXT] Foxtons Group PLC share price was +2.45p at 82.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
