StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-focused oil company President Energy said it had commissioned a new gas pipeline there, sharply increasing deliveries to the market.
The company said it had commissioned the previously announced 16 kilometer section of gas pipeline section between its Puesto Prado and Las Bases facilities in Rio Negro province.
The new section enabled a significantly greater volume of gas to flow through the entire length of the company's 70 kilometer pipeline to market.
The work was completed without any incident on budget and on time, President Energy said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
