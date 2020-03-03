StockMarketWire.com - Water saving technology group Xeros Technology said it had agreed to sell its four US Marken specialist cleaning sites for £265k, to an undisclosed buyer.
Proceeds would be used to fund ongoing working capital requirements.
'The sale of these sites completes the company's planned transition to a licensing model whereby its intellectual property is commercialised by licensees with royalties paid to the company,' Xeros said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: