StockMarketWire.com - Water saving technology group Xeros Technology said it had agreed to sell its four US Marken specialist cleaning sites for £265k, to an undisclosed buyer.

Proceeds would be used to fund ongoing working capital requirements.

'The sale of these sites completes the company's planned transition to a licensing model whereby its intellectual property is commercialised by licensees with royalties paid to the company,' Xeros said.



