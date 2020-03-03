StockMarketWire.com - Skin health focused SkinBioTherapeutics booked a first-half loss as it upped spending on R&D.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to £0.89m, compared to losses of £0.63m on-year.
'The first half of the year has been focused on refining and starting to deliver on our strategy to commercialise the SkinBiotix technology,' chief executive Stuart Ashman said.
'The five pillars of the strategy comprise SkinBiotix, AxisBiotix, MediBiotix, CleanBiotix and PharmaBiotix demonstrating our belief in the applicability of our technology.'
At 9:33am: [LON:SBTX] SkinBioTherapeutics Plc share price was 0p at 9.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
