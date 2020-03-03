StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostra Terra said it had made a number of changes to its board, leading to Eridge Capital withdrawing a request to hold a general meeting to push desired leadership changes.
Andrew Morrison had been appointed as non-executive chairman for 12 months, to be replaced by new director Stephen Staley thereafter.
The board would also include Matthew Lofgran as chief executive and John Stafford as a non-executive director.
'The reconstituted board will immediately conduct a review of all aspects of the business, including on remuneration and operations,' Nostra Terra said.
At 9:52am:
