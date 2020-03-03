StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare and communications group Huntsworth agreed to be acquired by US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for £400m.
Huntsworth shareholders were offered 108p per share, a 50% premium to their closing price on Monday.
The company also announced that its annual profit was roughly flat, as costs rose on investment in key new hires and property across its healthcare divisions. For the 12 months to 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose to £29.8m from £29.6m and revenue climbed 18% to £264.9m on-year. Like-for-like revenue grew 4% and like-for-like operating profit was up 4%. Huntsworth proposed a final dividend of 1.85p per share, up 16%, giving a total dividend for the year of 2.6p per share, up from 2.3p per share.
'The enhanced capabilities added through acquisition and launch, combined with the investments made in all divisions during 2019, led to a stronger second half and we are encouraged by the momentum into early 2020, positioning the group for good growth in 2020,' the company said.
At 10:07am: [LON:HNT] Huntsworth PLC share price was +37.75p at 109.75p
