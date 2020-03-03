StockMarketWire.com - Geotechnical contractor group Keller reported a rise in profit but revenue growth was held back by a planned reduction in activity in the Asia Pacific region.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, underlying pre-tax profit rose 4% to £81.3m and revenue Was up 3% to £2.3bn, with growth in North America and EMEA, and favourable currency offset by the planned reduction of activity in APAC, the company said.
The company recommended a final dividend of 27.4p, bringing the 2019 full year dividend to 40.0p per share, an increase of 11%.
'The year has started well and the outlook remains cautiously optimistic. Another year of continued progress is expected, supported by our robust order book in excess of £1bn,' Keller said.
'Whilst we are cautiously optimistic and expect another year of continued progress for Keller, supported by our robust order book, we remain cognisant of challenging global macroeconomic conditions and the potential indirect impact of COVID-19,' it added.
