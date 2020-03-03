StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks jumped 1.8% on Tuesday, buoyed by global stimulus hopes, though local companies continued to warn about the potential impacts to their businesses from the spreading coronavirus.
At 12:00, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 1.7% at 6,768.57 points.
Shares in public relations company Huntsworth shot 52% higher to 109.5p on announcing an agreed takeover at 108p in cash, a 50% premium to yesterday's closing price.
Shares in marketing company 4imprint rallied 18% to £32.1 after reporting annual profit increased by 20% on increased market share.
Power control solutions developer XP Power sparked 8% higher to £32.4, despite having reported a 36% drop in annual profit, owing to a slowdown in the semiconductor market and the US-China trade war.
XP Power said the coronavirus outbreak had added 'caution and uncertainty' to its outlook.
Power generation equipment supplier Aggreko powered ahead 6.7% to 720.2p as it reported a rise in profit, buoyed by cost cutting supporting margins and offsetting weaker revenue.
Liquid-flow control equipment manufacturer Rotork rose 6.5% to 298p, on posting a 2.7% improvement in its annual profit after cost saving bolstered its margins.
Rotork said it was too early to assess fully the potential impacts of the coronavirus on its business.
Bakery chain Greggs remained rallied 5% to £21.9, after its annual profit rose by nearly a third thanks to the launch of popular products, including vegan sausage rolls.
The British market darling, however, said it suffered a significant slowdown in February due to storms in the UK and warned of uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Builders' merchant Travis Perkins climbed 2.5% to £14.8, as it swung to a full-year profit, bolstered by an improved performance from its soon-to-be-separated Wickes DIY business.
Wickes was on track to be spun off in the second quarter of 2020, Travis Perkins said.
Quality assurance company Intertek rose by 1.8% to £54.2, as it reported rise in profit boosted by acquisitions.
Intertek also warned its performance would be hit by temporary supply chain disruptions in China caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Telecom giant Vodafone firmed 1% to 134.9p after it and Japan's Rakuten became lead investors in a venture to develop what it claimed would be the first mobile broadband network broadcast from space.
For the 52 weeks ended 28 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose 22% to $54.0m on-year as revenue increased 17% to $860.8m.
Aviation services company Signature Aviation gained 4% to 284.3p on posting a rise in annual profit, owing to a gain on the sale of its Ontic business.
Signature Aviation's revenue rose 4.7% to $3.02bn, while its underlying pre-tax profit edged up 0.4% to $309.3m.
Budget carrier Wizz Air ascended 2% to £33.9 as it grew passenger volumes 26% in February, having added new routes to Armenia and Poland.
Serious disease focused PureTech Health advanced 0.7% to 305p after it dosed the first participant in a clinical study of a treatment for lymphoedema and other fibrotic conditions.
Argentina-focused oil company President Energy gained 1.5% to 3.4p after it commissioned a new gas pipeline there, sharply increasing deliveries to the market.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
