StockMarketWire.com - Finance provider to property developers Urban Exposure confirmed media speculation that was in exclusive talks with Pollen Street Capital regarding a potential disposal of its loan book and subsequent liquidation of the company.
Any such sale would be accompanied by the sale of Urban Exposure's asset management business to members of its existing management team, the company said.
That would be followed by the proposed cancellation to trading on AIM and liquidation of the company.
Urban Exposure said the liquidation could potentially result in a return to shareholders 'in the region of 73p per share'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: