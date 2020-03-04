StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property group Tekcapital said portfolio company and alternative salt producer Salarius had inked a sales agreement with iLevel Brands.

The pact was part of Salarius's launch in North America of its new SaltMe! low-sodium crisps.

Tekcapital currently owned 91.7% of Salarius.


At 8:53am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was 0p at 4.5p



