StockMarketWire.com - Oakley Capital Investments said its fund had agreed to acquire a majority stake in luxury luggage company Globe-Trotter.
The company's indirect contribution, through its interest in Oakley Capital Private Equity III, would be around £10.6m.
Businessman Toshiyasu Takubo would retain a minority stake in the company.
At 9:39am: [LON:OCI] Oakley Capital Investments Ltd share price was +1p at 248.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
