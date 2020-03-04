StockMarketWire.com - Life science services provider Abcam said it had acquired Marker Gene Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was expected to 'bring additional proprietary assay development technologies and labelling capabilities to Abcam,' the company said.
'MGT's team have expertise in the areas of biology, organic synthesis and fluorescence chemistry and are experienced in the creation of detection tools that enable enhanced understanding of biological processes,' it added. A substantial portion of the consideration for the acquisition would be funded from newly issued Abcam shares.
'An application has been made to AIM for the admission to trading of 49,416 new ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the company.' At 9:42am: [LON:ABC] Abcam PLC share price was +6p at 1237p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
