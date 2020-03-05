StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline Flybe announced that it had fallen into administration after failing to secure a £100m loan, while the coronavirus impact on travel demand pressured bookings.
'All flights have been grounded and the UK business has ceased trading with immediate effect,' the company said.
The cash-strapped airline's financial woes were exacerbated by the spread of the coronavirus which had taken its toll on travel demand, prompting several airlines, including British Airways and EasyJet, to issue warnings in recent weeks.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
