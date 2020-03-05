FTSE 100 Unilever 4452.75 +6.78% Vodafone Group 140.54 +4.60% Sse 1631.75 +3.90% British American Tobacco 3220.25 +3.90% Imperial Brands 1643.80 +3.79% Evraz 289.20 -14.18% Itv 103.48 -13.04% Whitbread 3619.00 -11.17% Informa 614.70 -10.91% Melrose Industries 193.53 -10.73% FTSE 250 Genus 3657.00 +15.80% Spirent Communications 240.50 +11.34% Fresnillo 666.50 +10.38% Ig Group Holdings 726.80 +9.42% Assura 78.65 +6.28% Capita 73.49 -43.16% Restaurant Group 78.98 -25.49% Finablr 39.90 -21.61% Hyve Group 63.85 -19.58% Premier Oil 68.51 -19.19% FTSE 350 Genus 3657.00 +15.80% Spirent Communications 240.50 +11.34% Fresnillo 666.50 +10.38% Ig Group Holdings 726.80 +9.42% Unilever 4452.75 +6.78% Capita 73.49 -43.16% Restaurant Group 78.98 -25.49% Finablr 39.90 -21.61% Hyve Group 63.85 -19.58% Premier Oil 68.51 -19.19% AIM Indus Gas 185.50 +85.50% Angus Energy 0.95 +44.38% Eqtec Ord Eur0.001 0.27 +43.24% Ilika 44.50 +41.27% Itm Power 137.75 +35.05% Solo Oil 1.20 -50.52% Tiger Resource Finance 0.15 -45.45% Metals Exploration 0.72 -30.95% M&C Saatchi 65.30 -24.77% Ashley House 1.20 -22.58% Overall Market Redde Northgate 233.00 +121.90% Indus Gas 185.50 +85.50% Angus Energy 0.95 +44.38% Eqtec Ord Eur0.001 0.27 +43.24% Ilika 44.50 +41.27% Nanoco Group 11.78 -52.88% Solo Oil 1.20 -50.52% Tiger Resource Finance 0.15 -45.45% Capita 73.49 -43.16% Metals Exploration 0.72 -30.95%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
