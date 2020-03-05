StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Unilever                                4452.75       +6.78%
Vodafone Group                           140.54       +4.60%
Sse                                     1631.75       +3.90%
British American Tobacco                3220.25       +3.90%
Imperial Brands                         1643.80       +3.79%
Evraz                                    289.20      -14.18%
Itv                                      103.48      -13.04%
Whitbread                               3619.00      -11.17%
Informa                                  614.70      -10.91%
Melrose Industries                       193.53      -10.73%

FTSE 250
Genus                                   3657.00      +15.80%
Spirent Communications                   240.50      +11.34%
Fresnillo                                666.50      +10.38%
Ig Group Holdings                        726.80       +9.42%
Assura                                    78.65       +6.28%
Capita                                    73.49      -43.16%
Restaurant Group                          78.98      -25.49%
Finablr                                   39.90      -21.61%
Hyve Group                                63.85      -19.58%
Premier Oil                               68.51      -19.19%

FTSE 350
AIM
Indus Gas                                185.50      +85.50%
Angus Energy                               0.95      +44.38%
Eqtec  Ord Eur0.001                        0.27      +43.24%
Ilika                                     44.50      +41.27%
Itm Power                                137.75      +35.05%
Solo Oil                                   1.20      -50.52%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.15      -45.45%
Metals Exploration                         0.72      -30.95%
M&C Saatchi                               65.30      -24.77%
Ashley House                               1.20      -22.58%

Overall Market
Redde Northgate                          233.00     +121.90%
Nanoco Group                              11.78      -52.88%
