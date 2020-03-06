StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its trial for a bladder cancer treatment had failed to meet its primary goal.
The trial of the 'stage four' treatment had failed to improve patient survival rates versus standard-of-care chemotherapy, the company said.
'The results from this trial will inform our comprehensive Phase III development programme in bladder cancer. We look forward to the results of the Phase III NILE trial also in the 1st-line metastatic setting, and we continue to advance clinical trials for patients at earlier stages of the disease,' said Jose Baselga, executive vice president, oncology R&D. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: