StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld said it had not experienced a material impact from the coronavirus outbreak, having enjoyed a rise in admissions in the first two months of the year compared to the previous corresponding period.
The company, however, said it could postpone capital investment and cut costs, should conditions relating to COVID-19 continue or worsen.
Its announcement came after the release of the new Bond movie was postponed to November 2020, largely due to closure of cinemas in the Asian markets.
'The studios had advised us that in the countries in which we operate, they currently remain committed to their release schedule for the coming months and remainder of the year,' Cineworld said.
The company also revealed some results for the year through December: of revenue of $4.37bn, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $1.03bn and net debt of $3.48bn.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: