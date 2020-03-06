StockMarketWire.com - Student property investor GCP Student Living reported a fall in profit as lower valuation gains offset a rise in rental income.
For 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £47.8m from £48.9m even as rental income rose to £24.6m from £20.9m on-year. The company blamed the fall in profit on lower fair value gains recognised in the current period and an increase in finance costs. The fair value gains on its investment properties fell to £38m from £40m. The dividend was increased to 3.15p a share from 3.06 a share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
