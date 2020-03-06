StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Alliance Trust reported annual returns that outperformed its benchmark.
For the year ended 31 December, total shareholder return for 2019 was 24.3%, compared with a decline of 6.1%, and net asset value was 23.1% versus 21.7% for its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index.
The outperformance had been driven by ongoing momentum following the appointment of Willis Towers Watson as the Trust's Investment Manager in April 2017.
'Our investment strategy has also performed well since WTW was appointed in April 2017, delivering a Total Shareholder Return of 28.9% and a NAV Total Return of 27.1% versus 25.5% for the MSCI ACWI,' the company said.
At 9:09am: [LON:ATST] Alliance Trust PLC share price was -21p at 747p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: