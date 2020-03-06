StockMarketWire.com - The average UK house price rose 0.3% in February on-month to £240,677, according to lender Halifax.

'The sustained level of buyer and seller activity is strong compared to recent years, with positive employment conditions and a competitive mortgage market continuing to support demand,' managing director Russell Galley said.

'Looking ahead, there are a number of risks, including the potential impact of coronavirus, which continue to exert pressure on the economy and we wait to see how these will affect housing market sentiment later in the year.'




