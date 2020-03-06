StockMarketWire.com - Battery company Ilika launched a share placing to raise up to £17m to fund its solid-state battery projects.
News shares in the company were being offered in a placing and separate open offer at 40p each, representing a discount of around 10% to their closing price Thursday.
Ilika said the funds would, in particular, support the transfer of its Stereax battery into a third-party fabrication facility, strengthen its balance sheet and provide the option to invest in further growth in Stereax.
At 1:41pm: [LON:IKA] Ilika share price was -2.5p at 42p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: