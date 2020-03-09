StockMarketWire.com - UK Commercial Property REIT said it had sold Motor Park in Portsmouth, a multi-use asset predominantly comprising seven car showrooms, to Glasgow City Council for £29.8m.
The sale price represented a 3% discount to the asset's December 2019 valuation.
UK Commercial Property REIT, managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments, said the sale provided it with additional capital to invest in markets with strong underlying fundamentals, including alternatives.
The company said it had also recently completed its £18.1m sale of Broadbridge Retail Park in Horsham, in line with the September and December valuations.
'Through our successful asset management activity we were able to increase the average unexpired lease length at Motor Park and enhance its value, which we have crystallised for our investors with this sale,' Will Fulton, lead manager of UKCM at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said.
'These disposals also give us additional firepower to reinvest into attractive, income accretive assets, for example in the alternatives sector, where we see longer term opportunity to deliver reliable returns.'
At 8:51am: [LON:UKCM] UK Commercial Property Reit Limited share price was -3.7p at 75.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
