StockMarketWire.com - Business consultancy Mind Gym issued a profit warning after the coronavirus hurt revenue.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through March was now seen at between £5.8m and £7.3m.
Revenue was seen rising 10-15%, which the company said was below its previous expectations.
Mind Gym said underlying trading remained strong between the end of September up until the end of January, but the disease had then had a material impact on revenue.
'As the virus has spread from region to region, we have observed an increased number of cancellations of booked sessions from clients and a material reduction in new bookings,' the company said.
At 9:13am: [LON:MIND] Mind Gym Plc share price was -35p at 125p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
