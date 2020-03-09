StockMarketWire.com - Personal care products manufacturer Venture Life said it had made a strong start to 2020, with orders in China exceeding expectations despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Venture Life said it had taken 'reasonable and appropriate' precautions to protect against any impact from COVID-19 at its Biokosmes facility.
'The company holds ample stocks for production and packaging and now has additional reserve stock, it added.
'The company has not experienced absenteeism over what would normally be expected at this time of year and is pleased to note that there has been no impact to production.'
Chief executive Jerry Randall said the company's strong order book going into the first quarter had been converting to sales during the current trading period.
'We remain well stocked and have appropriate contingency plans in place to ensure all parts of the supply chain are maintained, and we continue to see good levels of demand across all areas of our business,' Randall said.
