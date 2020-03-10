StockMarketWire.com - Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP booked a 50% rise in annual profit after it completed a merger integration programme, though it warned of an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop as the coronavirus spreads.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £93m, up from £62m on-year.
Revenue rose 4% to £1.83bn, but by a more modest 1% on a constant currency basis.
Broking revenue slipped 1% but was offset by a rise in energy and commodities, institutional services and data and analysts revenue.
The company declared a final dividend of 11.25p per share.
'These results mark an important inflexion point for TP ICAP,' chief executive Nicolas Breteau, said.
'We have completed the three-year integration programme of the ICAP business that we acquired at the end of 2016 and achieved the planned commercial and cost synergies, emerging as the world's leading inter-dealer broker.'
'The overall macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain driven largely by Covid-19, global growth and ongoing Brexit negotiations.'
'While this environment impacts our clients' activity, the resulting volatility also creates market opportunities that gives us confidence for the future.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
