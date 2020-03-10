StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Corero Network Security said that Andrew Miller would resign from his role as chief financial officer in the coming months to take up a position with a private equity business.
The board would now commence a process to identify and appoint a successor and further announcements would be made, as appropriate, in due course, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
