StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital fund Sure Ventures said 26%-owned Sure Valley Ventures was leading a €1.25m investment round in AI security company Getvisibility.
Sure Valley had invested €0.75m in Getvisibility as part of the round.
'Getvisibility's software leverages AI to discover, classify and protect critical data,' Sure Valley chief investment officer Barry Downes said.
'With a world-class team, proprietary technology and given its total addressable market is $4bn today, Getvisibility's opportunity is vast.'
