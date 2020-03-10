StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas producer Jadestone Energy said it was 'extremely confident' of being able to withstand medium to longer-term oil price pressures.
The company said its existing hedging programme provided very strong downside oil price protection.
Half of the production from the Montara project off northern Australia was hedged through to September 30, 2020 at an average Brent swap price of $68.45 per barrel.
On a blended basis, and based on the current front end of the forward curve, that implies a Montara average crude realisation of around $60/bbl through to the end of September, the company said.
It also said it had a strong balance sheet, with a cash balance of $116m at the end of January.
The business was resilient and expected to generate positive operating cashflow in 2020, even at oil prices below $30/bbl, it added.
'As a specialist second phase operator, with a meticulous focus on costs, and entering the year with a robust balance sheet and strong downside oil price protection, I'm extremely confident of Jadestone's ability to withstand medium or longer-term oil price pressures,' chief executive Paul Blakeley said.
At 2:04pm: [LON:JSE] Jadestone Energy INC share price was +5.5p at 51.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
