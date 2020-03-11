StockMarketWire.com - IT support company FDM reported a climb in profit amid a rise in revenue thanks to a higher level of client activity and demand.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose 9% to £52.5m on-year as revenue climbed 11% o £271.5m,
Mountie, the company's own contractors revenue increased by 12% to £268.2m, while freelancer contractor revenue decreased, in line with company’s plan of curtailing such revenues, by 44% to £3.3m.
A final dividend of 18.5p per share was proposed, taking the total dividend to 34.5 pence, an increase of 15% on 2018.
'2020 has started promisingly and in line with management expectations, with strong levels of client activity and demand. We anticipate a further year of good operational and financial progress,' the company said.
