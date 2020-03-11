StockMarketWire.com - B2B information services provider Euromoney warned on revenue after cancelling and postponing several events this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
'So far, we have cancelled 25 events with a revenue impact of £3m and postponed 55 events, with nine moving into 2021, with an additional 2020 revenue impact of £3mm' the company said.
The postponed or cancelled events included, the Capacity Middle East, the Bauxite & Alumina Miami and WAN Summit New York.
'The overall impact on FY20 of these changes is therefore to reduce revenue by £6m and to reduce operating profit by £5m, before other mitigating cost savings,' it added.
The announcement arrived as the global outbreak of the virus had forced government and organisations to placed restrictions on travel or and the gatherings of large crowds.
'The larger events have £7m of committed costs already incurred, and therefore the gross margin impact of running no events in this period would be approximately £30m,' Euromoney said. 'We anticipate some of these events may be postponed into later months in FY20, but we have not yet made firm decisions.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
