StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical group Redx Pharma posted a full-year loss as it continued to develop its oncology and fibrosis treatment candidates.
Pre-tax losses for the year through September amounted to £6.3m, compared to losses of £10.1m on-year.
Revenue jumped to £3.1m, from just £0.1m, though was still offset by operating costs.
'In a year of strong strategic and scientific progress, Redx is delivering on its strategy of discovering and developing novel drugs with the potential to transform the treatment of cancer and fibrosis,' the company said.
In March, Redx re-commenced a phase 1/2a trial of its lead oncology asset, RXC004, a potentially best-in-class, orally bioavailable, porcupine inhibitor.
At 8:11am: [LON:REDX] Redx Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 6.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: