StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation company Kin and Carta reported wider losses as higher costs and weaker performance in its communications business weighed on growth.
For the six months ended 31 December, pre-tax losses widened to £5.9m from £1.6m on-year as revenue rose 3% to £76m.
Growth in its innovation segment was offset by a decline in its communications divisions, the company said.
'Our recent US acquisition of Spire Digital is trading well and integrating efficiently, providing a proof point of our growth strategy that includes acquisitions,' the company said.
'Whilst we have not experienced any impact to date, our optimism is tempered by uncertainties caused by the effects of COVID-19. We currently expect to meet expectations for the year but are maintaining a careful watch on risks that could alter that outlook,' it added.
At 10:17am: [LON:KCT] Kin and Carta share price was +2.9p at 79.9p
