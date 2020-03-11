FTSE 100 Legal & General Group 231.10 +4.66% Segro 841.90 +4.17% Taylor Wimpey 193.10 +3.87% Persimmon 2562.00 +3.85% Standard Life Aberdeen 253.90 +3.84% Rolls-Royce Holdings 534.30 -4.14% Aveva Group 3559.00 -3.91% Easyjet 964.00 -3.70% International Consolidated Airlines 405.40 -3.43% Burberry Group 1469.50 -3.35% FTSE 250 Bakkavor Group 94.15 +7.23% Spirent Communications 225.00 +6.89% Ibstock 216.10 +6.24% Frasers Group 314.10 +5.62% Mccarthy & Stone 121.05 +5.17% G4S 100.53 -24.27% Finablr 25.25 -15.72% Provident Financial 320.85 -6.95% Capita 48.47 -6.75% Airtel Africa 50.78 -4.91% FTSE 350 Bakkavor Group 94.15 +7.23% Spirent Communications 225.00 +6.89% Ibstock 216.10 +6.24% Frasers Group 314.10 +5.62% Mccarthy & Stone 121.05 +5.17% G4S 100.53 -24.27% Finablr 25.25 -15.72% Provident Financial 320.85 -6.95% Capita 48.47 -6.75% Airtel Africa 50.78 -4.91% AIM Tiziana Life Sciences 117.50 +267.19% Kosmos Energy 88.00 +46.67% Eqtec Ord Eur0.001 0.26 +23.81% AorTech International 89.50 +20.13% Octagonal 1.30 +18.18% Kore Potash Ord Usd0.001 0.72 -25.64% Trafalgar New Homes 0.12 -14.29% Firestone Diamonds 0.17 -12.50% Volga Gas 23.00 -11.54% Chariot Oil & Gas 1.86 -11.43% Overall Market Tiziana Life Sciences 117.50 +267.19% Kosmos Energy 88.00 +46.67% Eqtec Ord Eur0.001 0.26 +23.81% AorTech International 89.50 +20.13% Octagonal 1.30 +18.18% Costain Group 112.40 -29.31% Kore Potash Ord Usd0.001 0.72 -25.64% G4S 100.53 -24.27% Dignity 402.30 -19.54% Finablr 25.25 -15.72%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
