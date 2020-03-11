StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Legal & General Group                    231.10       +4.66%
Segro                                    841.90       +4.17%
Taylor Wimpey                            193.10       +3.87%
Persimmon                               2562.00       +3.85%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   253.90       +3.84%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     534.30       -4.14%
Aveva Group                             3559.00       -3.91%
Easyjet                                  964.00       -3.70%
International Consolidated Airlines      405.40       -3.43%
Burberry Group                          1469.50       -3.35%

FTSE 250
Bakkavor Group                            94.15       +7.23%
Spirent Communications                   225.00       +6.89%
Ibstock                                  216.10       +6.24%
Frasers Group                            314.10       +5.62%
Mccarthy & Stone                         121.05       +5.17%
G4S                                      100.53      -24.27%
Finablr                                   25.25      -15.72%
Provident Financial                      320.85       -6.95%
Capita                                    48.47       -6.75%
Airtel Africa                             50.78       -4.91%

FTSE 350
AIM
Tiziana Life Sciences                    117.50     +267.19%
Kosmos Energy                             88.00      +46.67%
Eqtec  Ord Eur0.001                        0.26      +23.81%
AorTech International                     89.50      +20.13%
Octagonal                                  1.30      +18.18%
Kore Potash  Ord Usd0.001                  0.72      -25.64%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.12      -14.29%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.17      -12.50%
Volga Gas                                 23.00      -11.54%
Chariot Oil & Gas                          1.86      -11.43%

Overall Market
Costain Group                            112.40      -29.31%
G4S                                      100.53      -24.27%
Dignity                                  402.30      -19.54%
Finablr                                   25.25      -15.72%