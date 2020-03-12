StockMarketWire.com - The Sage Group has commenced a share buy-back programme for a value up to £250 million.
Sage has entered into non-discretionary arrangements with its joint corporate brokers, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co International plc, in relation to the purchase.
The brokers will make trading decisions in relation to shares purchased under the buy-back programme independently of, and uninfluenced by, Sage.
They will make a simultaneous on-sale of such shares to Sage, and all shares repurchased will be held in treasury and used to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares, to employees or directors.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
