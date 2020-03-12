StockMarketWire.com - IT group Computacenter reported a rise in profit as acquisitions and strong performances in France and Germany underpinned performance.
In 2019, pre-tax profit grew 30.4% to £141.0m and revenue climbed 16.1% to £5,052.8m.
An 'excellent' performance in France with organic revenue growth of 15.7% and a 'strong' showing in Germany, where revenue was up 5.2%, helped offset weakness in the its UK market, the company said.
The UK saw a reduction in revenues of 1.8% as both services and technology sourcing revenues declined. 'German Services gross profit showed the greatest increase across the group, driven by strong growth in professional services and an excellent recovery in services margins from the lows of 2018,' it added.
Following the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, the company said it had seen a surge in laptop demand, but said the supply constrains had been minimal.
'To-date, supply constraints from our Technology Providers have been minimal, although there are some concerns going forward. We do however have some concerns that in the medium-term, customers may postpone significant IT infrastructure projects while the current uncertainty remains,' Computacenter said.
