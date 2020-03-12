StockMarketWire.com - The independent review into NMC Health has uncovered evidence of suspected fraudulent behaviour in relation to some of the firm's previous financial activities.
NMC has said it is fully committed to investigating these activities and has notified the relevant authorities in the UK and UAE to determine what action they also consider to be appropriate.
Moelis, PwC and Allen & Overy continue to support the company, including in its discussions with lenders and to assist in providing transparency with respect to its financial position. Whilst these various investigations are ongoing, NMC said it remains fully focused on the provision of its healthcare services in all communities in which it operates, and on its business performance, as well as safeguarding its operational liquidity to continue funding existing operations throughout its various subsidiaries.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
