StockMarketWire.com - Payments and foreign exchange platform Finablr tumbled after flagging cashflow and liquidity concerns amid a number of factors, including the impact on FX demand from the spread of the coronavirus and the downgrade of Travelex's bonds.
The company said, however, it was currently taking 'urgent' steps to assess accurately its current liquidity and cashflow position,
Travel restrictions imposed to limit the spread of Covid-19 had reduced demand for its foreign exchange and payment services and had restricted the movement of physical currencies that the company needed to operate its businesses.
The recent credit downgrade of Travelex's bonds had exacerbated the liquidity squeeze at both group and operational business level, it added.
'These factors place significant constraints on the company's access to the daily liquidity the company needs to manage its business effectively and its ability to negotiate longer term financing,' Finablr said.
'Due to the fast-moving nature of the events and circumstances referred to above, the company is urgently seeking to complete its assessment of its liquidity and cashflow position and negotiate the steps that are necessary to address its short- and longer-term financing needs.'
At 9:51am: [LON:FIN] Finablr PLC share price was -10.69p at 11.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
