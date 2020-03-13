StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas producer Premier Oil said it was planning to cut capital expenditure by at least $100m as it works to conserve cash amid a collapsing oil price.

The company said its assets were continuing to perform well and reiterated its annual production guidance of 70k-75k barrels of oil equivalent.

Premier Oil said it had hedged about 30% of its full-year 2020 oil and gas entitlement production at an average oil equivalent price of $60 per barrel.

It also said that it had 'significant liquidity', with unrestricted cash of $135m and undrawn facilities of about $330m, as at the end of February.

The company said its 2020 cash flow breakeven price was under $50 a barrel and a $5 barrel move in the oil price point forward was expected to result in an around $50m move in free cash flow.

'Discussions are already underway regarding the group's ability to reduce its 2020 capex programme,' Premier Oil said.

'Initial analysis suggests that at least $100m of savings and deferrals is achievable with potential for further reductions.'

'Assuming a $100m reduction in planned 2020 capex and $35 per barrel oil price for the remainder of the year, the group would expect to be broadly cash flow neutral in 2020.'

