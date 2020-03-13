StockMarketWire.com - Hospital owner Spire Healthcare said it had offered support to Britain's National Health Service to assist with its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Spire Healthcare said it had met with NHS England and representatives from across the private sector to discuss COVID-19 planning.
'Spire Healthcare has been asked for, and has offered, its support to the NHS during this challenging time,' the company said.
'The exact nature, extent and the timing of this support is yet to be determined; in the meantime, we continue to offer a full service to our patients.'
'We will update the market when further information is available.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
