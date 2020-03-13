StockMarketWire.com - Telecom giant BT confirmed chief executive Philip Jansen was self-isolating after being infected with the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.
Jansen said his symptoms 'seem relatively mild' and that he would continue to lead BT, though working remotely.
The company said it was working closely with English authorities to undertake a 'full deep clean' of relevant parts of its headquarters.
Emlpoyees who had contact with Jansen were being appropriately advised, it added.
'Having felt slightly unwell I decided as a precaution to be tested,' Jansen said.
'As soon as the test results were known I isolated myself at home.'
'I've met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could.'
'Given my symptoms seem relatively mild, I will continue to lead BT but work with my team remotely over the coming week.'
'There will be no disruption to the business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
