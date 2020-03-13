StockMarketWire.com - Online property portal OnTheMarket said it had settled a dispute involving Agents Mutual, Gascoigne Halma and Connells

The dispute was settled out of court, the company said, without disclosing the size of the settlement.

'The agreement, the terms of which are confidential, ends all litigation proceedings between the parties,' OnTheMarket said in a brief statement.




