StockMarketWire.com - Online property portal OnTheMarket said it had settled a dispute involving Agents Mutual, Gascoigne Halma and Connells
The dispute was settled out of court, the company said, without disclosing the size of the settlement.
'The agreement, the terms of which are confidential, ends all litigation proceedings between the parties,' OnTheMarket said in a brief statement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: