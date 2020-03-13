StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer developer Salt Lake Potash posted a deeper first-half loss as it continued to spend on the development of its Lake Way project in Western Australia state.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to $32.1m, compared to losses of $5.8m on-year.
The loss included exploration and evaluation expenses, plus pre-development costs for Lake Way.
Salt Lake Potash said Lake Way was on-track for commissioning in December 2020 and first shipment in the March quarter of 2021.
At 9:44am: (LON:SO4) Salt Lake Potash Limited share price was 0p at 20.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
