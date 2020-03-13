StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Frontier IP said its portfolio company Vaccine group had announced material progress it was making with its novel vaccine technology and the start of work on a COVID-19 vaccine for use in animals.
'The key points included validation of the technology through successful rabbit trials, which have revealed the potential for new intellectual property, the start of animal trials for bovine tuberculosis and African Swine Fever, and good progress on US government-backed work on Ebola and Lassa fever vaccines,' the company said.
The range of vaccines now under development and the success of trials so far proved the technology could be potent in 'tackling a wide variety of diseases that jump from animals to humans or are damaging economically,' it added.
'The animal species involved in emergence of COVID-19 remain unclear,' said TVG founder and chief scientific officer, Associate Professor Dr Michael Jarvis.
'We believe that such a vaccine tool may be vital for control of COVID-19 as well as other emerging coronaviruses. We have therefore started work on a vaccine and will be partnering with the Shanghai Veterinary Research Institute and Kansas State University, with whom we already have close links,' he added.
At 9:56am: [LON:FIPP] Frontier IP Group PLC share price was +6.5p at 65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: