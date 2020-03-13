StockMarketWire.com - Czech Republic focused miner European Metals posted a first-half loss as it continued to spend on the development of its Cinovec lithium and tin project.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to $1.54, compared to losses of $2.13m
At 1:26pm: [LON:EMH] European Metals Holdings share price was 0p at 11.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
