StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker developer Oxford BioDynamics said chief executive and co-founder Christian Hoyer Millar was standing down to take up the role of executive director.
He had been replaced as CEO by Jon Burrows, the co-founder of consulting and clinical advisory firm OBD and a former CEO of OncoPlex Diagnostics.
Hoyer Millar had been CEO since 2007 when he co-founded Oxford BioDynamics with Alexandre Akoulitchev and Aroul Ramadass.
He would continue to have influence over the company's development in his new role, Oxford BioDynamics said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: