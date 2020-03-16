StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker developer Oxford BioDynamics said chief executive and co-founder Christian Hoyer Millar was standing down to take up the role of executive director.

He had been replaced as CEO by Jon Burrows, the co-founder of consulting and clinical advisory firm OBD and a former CEO of OncoPlex Diagnostics.

Hoyer Millar had been CEO since 2007 when he co-founded Oxford BioDynamics with Alexandre Akoulitchev and Aroul Ramadass.

He would continue to have influence over the company's development in his new role, Oxford BioDynamics said.




